DigitalPrice (DP) Price Down 39.2% Over Last Week

DigitalPrice (CURRENCY:DP) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One DigitalPrice coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Over the last week, DigitalPrice has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalPrice has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $10,478.00 worth of DigitalPrice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00043027 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000417 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DigitalPrice Profile

DigitalPrice (DP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. DigitalPrice’s total supply is 26,616,875 coins and its circulating supply is 19,116,874 coins. The official website for DigitalPrice is digitalprice.org. DigitalPrice’s official Twitter account is @DigitalPriceOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalPrice is /r/DigitalPriceOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalPrice

DigitalPrice can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy DigitalPrice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalPrice must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalPrice using one of the exchanges listed above.

