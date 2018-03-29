DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) Trading Down 32% This Week

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $486.58 million and $16.07 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $243.29 or 0.03419160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002717 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00735092 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015510 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013936 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034179 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00144356 BTC.

ICON (ICX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033449 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00119667 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.io. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix DAO is a new form of cryptographic asset in that it is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation or DAO for short. DAO are basically Companies written in code that are there to perform a set of functions with holders of the tokens voting in relation to the number of tokens they hold. The Digix DAO gives users the right to profits in the trading of Digix tokens (DGX) which own the right to gold stored in vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the Digix DAO token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Bittrex, BigONE, IDEX, Liqui, Binance, Huobi, OKEx and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

