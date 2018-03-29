Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 348.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,800 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.68% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 148,973 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,817,000 after acquiring an additional 122,016 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 632,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 117,458 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $2,365,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 92,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $44,275.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Cohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $192,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,027.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,300 shares of company stock worth $81,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ DCOM) remained flat at $$18.55 on Thursday. 20,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $690.63, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

