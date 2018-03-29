Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN) Receives $68.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIN. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.71 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $74,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,733.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 983 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $76,880.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $66.98. 642,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $1,176.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.10.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 230.88%. The business had revenue of $148.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently -13.74%.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, formerly DineEquity, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and franchises the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee’s) concept in the bar and grill segment within the casual dining category of the restaurant industry. The Company owns, franchises and operates the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) concept in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

