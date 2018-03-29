Diodes (DIOD) versus Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Head-To-Head Review

Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) and Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Diodes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Diodes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Integrated Device Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diodes and Integrated Device Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diodes $1.05 billion 1.42 -$1.80 million ($0.05) -609.08 Integrated Device Technology $728.24 million 5.39 $110.48 million ($0.03) -989.00

Integrated Device Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diodes. Integrated Device Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Diodes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Diodes has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Device Technology has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diodes and Integrated Device Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diodes 0 1 3 0 2.75 Integrated Device Technology 1 2 11 0 2.71

Diodes currently has a consensus target price of $35.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.09%. Integrated Device Technology has a consensus target price of $33.69, suggesting a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Diodes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Diodes is more favorable than Integrated Device Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Diodes and Integrated Device Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diodes -0.17% 7.94% 4.50% Integrated Device Technology -0.33% 20.26% 11.52%

Summary

Integrated Device Technology beats Diodes on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated is a manufacturer and supplier of application-specific standard products within the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial and automotive markets. The Company’s products include diodes; rectifiers; transistors; metal-oxide semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); protection devices; amplifiers and comparators; Hall-effect and temperature sensors, and power management devices, including light emitting diode (LED) drivers, alternating current (AC)-direct current (DC) and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators and voltage references, along with special function devices, such as universal serial bus (USB) power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors and motor controllers. It also holds interests in Pericom Semiconductor Corporation, which designs, develops and markets integrated circuits (ICs) and frequency control products (FCPs).

About Integrated Device Technology

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions. It offers a range of mixed-signal solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial segments. These products are used for development in areas, such as fourth generation (4G) infrastructure, network communications, cloud datacenters and power management for computing and mobile devices. It offers solutions in designing communications, computing, consumer, automotive and industrial applications. It markets its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through a range of channels, including direct sales, distributors and electronic manufacturing suppliers (EMSs).

