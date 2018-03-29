Discover Financial Services (DFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. The company has been incurring considerable expenses in order to compete with other credit card issuers, attract and retain customers, and increase card usage. Rising expenses have been weighing on the company’s margins. Its Payments Service segment has been a drag over the past few years despite management’s several corrective efforts. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2018 earnings being revised downward over past 60 days. However, it is well poised for long-term growth on the back of consistent rise in revenues. Its strong Direct Banking business has significantly supported the top line. The company’s card sales have been soaring over past many years. Its efficient capital management also impresses.”

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush set a $80.00 target price on Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.96.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24,914.58, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $307,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $2,302,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,409,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,196,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,670 and sold 242,674 shares valued at $19,140,541. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 87,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,708 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.7% in the third quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 239,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 50.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 372,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

