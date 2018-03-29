Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,898,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,605,000 after acquiring an additional 234,467 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,700 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,836,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,099,000 after acquiring an additional 159,496 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,091,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,326,000 after acquiring an additional 444,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,782,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,007,000 after buying an additional 436,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE DFS) traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,917. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $24,914.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 17.95%. equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 25.88%.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $2,302,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,409,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,196,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn Mcnamara Corley sold 37,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,962,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,833,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 29,000 shares of company stock worth $8,670 and have sold 242,674 shares worth $19,140,541. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/discover-financial-services-dfs-holdings-lifted-by-old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-updated.html.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.