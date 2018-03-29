Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,863,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,003,758,000 after purchasing an additional 764,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,925,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,160,193,000 after purchasing an additional 554,990 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,711,772 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,368,995,000 after purchasing an additional 40,068 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,737,796,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,005,838,000 after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total value of $788,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,120. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) opened at $1,431.42 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $859.02 and a 1-year high of $1,617.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $753,203.06, a P/E ratio of 232.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,385.00 price objective (up previously from $1,375.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,580.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,481.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/diversified-trust-co-boosts-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.