Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 375 Shares of Netflix (NFLX)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,020.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective (up from $224.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray upped their target price on Netflix to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,883,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,989,387. The company has a market capitalization of $130,483.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. Netflix has a 12 month low of $138.66 and a 12 month high of $333.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. analysts expect that Netflix will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 75,271 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.98, for a total value of $23,859,401.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,859,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $43,050,723.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,483.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,899 shares of company stock worth $122,453,300. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

