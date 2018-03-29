DMarket Reaches Market Cap of $29.91 Million (CRYPTO:DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $29.91 million and $12.52 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00010198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DMarket has traded 144.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00710878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000649 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013557 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035799 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00145071 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00028552 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket was first traded on November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,863 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

