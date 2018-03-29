Dometic Group (DTCGF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dometic Group (OTCMKTS:DTCGF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Dometic Group AB provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of Climate, Hygiene & Sanitation and Food & Beverage. It offers products for use in recreational vehicles, trucks and premium cars, pleasure and workboats and for a variety of other uses. The company operates primarily in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific. Dometic Group AB is headquartered in Solna, Sweden. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Dometic Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of Dometic Group stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. Dometic Group has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

