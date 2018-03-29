SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $903,840.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $903,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,371,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE SITE) traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 231,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $3,001.08, a P/E ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 1.87.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $415.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.38 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 2.93%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after purchasing an additional 52,033 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,720,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,974,000 after purchasing an additional 172,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 312.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,366,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,971 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,803.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,062,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 666,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 35,916 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS set a $71.00 target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc is a national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The Company is a supplier of irrigation, landscape lighting, hardscapes, lawn care supplies, nursery stock, and landscape accessories to green industry professionals. As of October 2, 2016, the Company had over 450 stores.

