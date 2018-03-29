News articles about Dow Chemical (NYSE:DOW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dow Chemical earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.2609822512403 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Dow Chemical alerts:

DOW stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.65. 43,802,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,740,120. The company has a market cap of $83,740.00, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dow Chemical has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $67.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dow Chemical (DOW) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/dow-chemical-dow-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-analysis-shows.html.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

The Dow Chemical Company manufactures and supplies products used primarily as raw materials in the manufacture of customer products and services. The Company’s segments include Agricultural Sciences, which is engaged in providing crop protection and seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies, urban pest management solutions and healthy oils; Consumer Solutions, which consists of Consumer Care, Dow Automotive Systems, Dow Electronic Materials and Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses; Infrastructure Solutions, which consists of Dow Building & Construction, Dow Coating Materials, Energy & Water Solutions, Performance Monomers and Infrastructure Solutions-Silicones businesses; Performance Materials & Chemicals, which consists of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl, Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses, and Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers, Dow Electrical and Telecommunications, Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Energy and Hydrocarbons businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.