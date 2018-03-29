Morgan Stanley Analysts Give DowDuPont (DWDP) a $80.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWDP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DowDuPont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on DowDuPont in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Shares of DWDP stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 758,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911,090. DowDuPont has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $148,219.02, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.46 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that DowDuPont will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is currently 96.82%.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $1,077,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the third quarter worth $1,041,116,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at $9,887,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at $279,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at $3,569,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in DowDuPont during the third quarter valued at $626,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Morgan Stanley Analysts Give DowDuPont (DWDP) a $80.00 Price Target” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/dowdupont-dwdp-given-a-80-00-price-target-by-morgan-stanley-analysts-updated.html.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.