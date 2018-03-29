DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Raised by Folger Hill Asset Management LP

Folger Hill Asset Management LP raised its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter worth $101,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the third quarter worth $103,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in DowDuPont during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DowDuPont during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE DWDP) traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,917,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $148,219.02, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DWDP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on DowDuPont in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.77.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc is a holding company formed through the merger of equals between The Dow Chemical Company and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont). The Company’s business divisions include Agriculture division, Material Science division, and a Specialty Products division. The Agriculture Division offers a complete portfolio of products and technologies, traits and crop protection.

