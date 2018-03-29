Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS) Stake Lifted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,528,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,541,000 after buying an additional 1,345,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,331,000 after buying an additional 38,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 79.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,732,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after buying an additional 768,412 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,372,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,251,000 after buying an additional 867,387 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Dr Pepper Snapple Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) opened at $118.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21,285.29, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.23 and a 12 month high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (NYSE:DPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Dr Pepper Snapple Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th. Dr Pepper Snapple Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

DPS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo raised their price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

About Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc is an integrated brand owner, manufacturer and distributor of non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company offers a diverse portfolio of flavored (non-cola) carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, water and mixers.

