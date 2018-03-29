Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA’s (DRW3) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($113.58) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €81.50 ($100.62) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($88.89) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.11 ($97.67).

Shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (DRW3) opened at €76.85 ($94.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,300.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €69.80 ($86.17) and a fifty-two week high of €107.00 ($132.10).

About Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA

Dragerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including perioperative care, neonatal care, emergency care, critical care, and perinatal care.

