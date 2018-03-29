Dragonchain (DRGN) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $160.75 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00008983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, EtherDelta, CoinExchange and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00720895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000657 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00145799 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Token Store, Tidex, CoinExchange, Bancor Network and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

