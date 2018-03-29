Dream Global REIT (DRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Dream Global REIT (TSE:DRG.UN) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRG.UN. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dream Global REIT from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.21.

Shares of Dream Global REIT stock opened at C$13.49 on Wednesday. Dream Global REIT has a one year low of C$9.52 and a one year high of C$13.58. The company has a market cap of $2,380.00, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

About Dream Global REIT

Dream Global REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is an owner and operator of approximately 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use space in Germany and Austria. The Company allows investors to invest in commercial real estate outside of Canada. The Company’s portfolio consists of approximately 170 properties, including properties located in Germany and Austria.

