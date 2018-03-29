Dreyfus Strategic Muni. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,273. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

About Dreyfus Strategic Muni.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund has Long-Term Municipal Investments in various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming and the United States related.

