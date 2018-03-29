Ducommun (DCO) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) is one of 62 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ducommun to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ducommun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ducommun has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ducommun and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $558.18 million $20.07 million 17.22 Ducommun Competitors $8.26 billion $582.32 million 22.17

Ducommun’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun. Ducommun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 3.60% 6.82% 2.75% Ducommun Competitors -0.99% -265.68% 8.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ducommun and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ducommun Competitors 373 2204 2992 101 2.50

Ducommun presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. As a group, “AEROSPACE/DEFENSE” companies have a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Ducommun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ducommun is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Ducommun beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES has over three product offerings in electronics manufacturing for various applications, including complex cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and electronic, electromechanical and mechanical assemblies. The SS segment offers over three product offerings to support a customer base, including commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft.

