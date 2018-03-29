Duke Energy (DUK) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Duke Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.698304516443 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $77.47. 3,962,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,269,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53,977.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.15. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $72.93 and a 52-week high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.90 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,964.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

