Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31,698.00

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded down 9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000880 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market capitalization of $70.99 million and approximately $31,698.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002691 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00738924 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014644 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00034854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00145017 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030576 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights’ genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,189,228,953 tokens. The official website for Dynamic Trading Rights is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokens.net is a cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to exchange ERC20 tokens and other cryptocurrencies. Trading fees within the platform are paid in Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR), an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. DTR is charged as trading fees based on the market price of DTR at the moment of the trade. A transaction for a DTR holder will be charged at the best ask price, ignoring the market depth. Users that do not hold DTR will be charged a fee in the currency they are trading in. Conversion of the fee cost into DTR will be executed automatically and clients owning DTR will have their DTR subtracted from their balance, based on the DTR’s market value.”

Buying and Selling Dynamic Trading Rights

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

