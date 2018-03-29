E-Dinar Coin Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, Livecoin, YoBit and Exrates. Over the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. E-Dinar Coin has a market capitalization of $17.40 million and $31,348.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kzcash (KZC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001731 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00039947 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002638 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002939 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000813 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official website is edinarcoin.com. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LocalTrade, Exrates, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not possible to buy E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade E-Dinar Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

