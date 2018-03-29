e-Gulden Trading 22.4% Lower This Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $4,027.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.09 or 0.01580740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005927 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004308 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015353 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001285 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00027869 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,696,544 coins and its circulating supply is 16,570,707 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

