e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.25. 63,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.41. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $889.33, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $109,335.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $7,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/e-l-f-beauty-inc-elf-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated.html.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, formerly J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc, is a cosmetic company. The Company conducts its business under the name e.l.f. Cosmetics, and offers products for eyes, lips and face to consumers through its retail customers, e.l.f. stores and e-commerce channels. The Company offers a range of products for eyes, such as eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and eyelashes, eyebrows, concealer and primer, brushes and tools, and sets and palettes.

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.