E.On (EOAN) Given a €10.80 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €10.80 ($13.33) target price by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EOAN. Commerzbank set a €10.90 ($13.46) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.65) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($12.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €11.40 ($14.07) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.38 ($12.82).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.00 ($11.11) on Tuesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($13.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $20,160.00 and a PE ratio of 4.95.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

