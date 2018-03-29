Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Press coverage about Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eagle Bulk Shipping earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the shipping company an impact score of 46.839651073169 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGLE. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) opened at $4.78 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.34 million. equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/eagle-bulk-shipping-egle-earns-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-12.html.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.