Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Eagle Capital Management LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.1% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 581.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,155.74 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,481.38.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ AMZN) opened at $1,431.42 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $859.02 and a 52 week high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $753,203.06, a P/E ratio of 232.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

