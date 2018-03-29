East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Holdings Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,147,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402,444 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of East West Bancorp worth $130,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,767,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,459,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,828,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,397,000 after acquiring an additional 209,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,395,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,261,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,916,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,381,000 after acquiring an additional 294,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,004 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8,785.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $365.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,873.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $30,015.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,719.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,461 shares of company stock valued at $641,846 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EWBC. Deutsche Bank raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/east-west-bancorp-inc-ewbc-shares-sold-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc-updated.html.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.