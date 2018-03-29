Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 18,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,930,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,234,000 after purchasing an additional 223,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN) traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $76.11 and a fifty-two week high of $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $15,011.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.56. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, March 9th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 9,883 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $996,404.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Curtis E. Espeland sold 47,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,334,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman) is an advanced materials and specialty additives company. The Company’s segments include Additives & Functional Products (AFP), Advanced Materials (AM), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. In the AFP segment, it manufactures chemicals for products in the coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, including solar energy markets, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets.

