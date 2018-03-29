Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.35

News stories about Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (NYSE:EFR) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate earned a media sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 47.0891921291048 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.77. 64,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,518. Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%.

In related news, insider Craig P. Russ purchased 6,940 shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Trust may, as a secondary objective, also seek preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective.

