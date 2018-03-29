eBay (EBAY) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been assigned a $52.00 price objective by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on eBay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. UBS raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.46.

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,208,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. eBay has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $40,705.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. eBay had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Joo Man Park sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $210,107.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $992,007.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,990.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,202 shares of company stock worth $16,971,727. 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in eBay by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,384,522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,252,000 after buying an additional 306,604 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in eBay by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in eBay by 246.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 28,993 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 14,918.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063,741 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after buying an additional 2,050,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

