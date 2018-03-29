eBIT (EBIT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

eBIT (CURRENCY:EBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One eBIT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, eBIT has traded flat against the dollar. eBIT has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of eBIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002725 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.43 or 0.00721051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013283 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00145689 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00029534 BTC.

eBIT Profile

eBIT’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. eBIT’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. eBIT’s official Twitter account is @ebit_tokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBIT is www.ebit.trade.

eBIT Token Trading

eBIT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase eBIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBIT must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

