Ecobit One Day Volume Reaches $348.00 (ECOB)

Ecobit (CURRENCY:ECOB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Ecobit token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, Ecobit has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. Ecobit has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $348.00 worth of Ecobit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00713408 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012750 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00037439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00147135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00028378 BTC.

Ecobit was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ecobit’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,444,444 tokens. The official website for Ecobit is www.ecobit.io. Ecobit’s official Twitter account is @ecobit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EcoBit is a NEM-based token. The fund gathered during the ICO are to be used to participate in green-related projects. The returns from the projects are reinvested in developing more green projects, which benefit the communities and token holders, plus provides an income stream to token holders. “

Ecobit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase Ecobit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ecobit must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ecobit using one of the exchanges listed above.

