EcoCoin Hits Market Cap of $180,300.00 (CRYPTO:ECO)

EcoCoin (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, EcoCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EcoCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. EcoCoin has a total market capitalization of $180,300.00 and $10,777.00 worth of EcoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001881 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,098.70 or 3.51839000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00129505 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EcoCoin Profile

EcoCoin (CRYPTO:ECO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. EcoCoin’s total supply is 1,159,346 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,796 coins. EcoCoin’s official Twitter account is @ECO_ecocoin. EcoCoin’s official website is www.ecocoin.us. The Reddit community for EcoCoin is /r/eco_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EcoCoin

EcoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not possible to buy EcoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EcoCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EcoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

