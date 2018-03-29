Education Ecosystem Hits Market Capitalization of $3.46 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $171,733.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem token can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00706343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013392 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00145506 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00027909 BTC.

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official website is tokensale.liveedu.tv. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.