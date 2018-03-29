Egerton Capital UK LLP Acquires New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,673,344 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $368,905,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.2% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.17% of UnitedHealth Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,578,618 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,974,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,101,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,402,371,000 after buying an additional 1,168,324 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 59,605 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,381,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE UNH) opened at $218.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $162.74 and a 12-month high of $250.79. The stock has a market cap of $211,985.92, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $52.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.55, for a total value of $48,024.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,790,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,302,025.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $2,243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,771,257 shares in the company, valued at $397,399,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $17,879,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.62.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

