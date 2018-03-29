eHealth (EHTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded eHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 98,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,025. eHealth has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $270.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.69.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.28. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 27.04% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $38.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. sell-side analysts predict that eHealth will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the third quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in eHealth by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $5,707,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides a private online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. The Company is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, a private health insurance exchange where individuals, families and small businesses can compare health insurance products from various insurers side-by-side, and purchase and enroll in coverage online through its Websites (www.eHealth.com, www.eHealthInsurance.com, www.eHealthMedicare.com, www.Medicare.com and www.PlanPrescriber.com) or telephonically through its customer care centers.

