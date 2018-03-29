Elcoin (EL) Price Hits $0.0446 on Exchanges

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Elcoin has a total market capitalization of $499,569.00 and approximately $1,601.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elcoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and C-CEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002697 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00738337 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014132 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00144614 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00029198 BTC.

Elcoin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru. Elcoin’s official website is elcoin.space.

Elcoin Coin Trading

Elcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Elcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

