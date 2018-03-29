Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at FinnCap from GBX 62 ($0.86) to GBX 65 ($0.90) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ELCO stock opened at GBX 54.50 ($0.75) on Tuesday. Elecosoft has a 12 month low of GBX 35.16 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 55.90 ($0.77). The company has a market cap of $39.53 and a P/E ratio of 2,725.00.

WARNING: “Elecosoft (ELCO) PT Raised to GBX 65” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/elecosoft-elco-pt-raised-to-gbx-65.html.

Elecosoft Company Profile

Elecosoft plc is a United Kingdom-based company. The Company is focused on providing software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction and digital marketing industries. The Company’s software programs cover project management, construction site management, estimating, timber engineering, 3D design and visualization, and cloud-based digital marketing solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Elecosoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elecosoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.