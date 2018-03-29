Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ESIO. BidaskClub raised shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Electro Scientific Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Electro Scientific Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electro Scientific Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESIO traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 670,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,877. Electro Scientific Industries has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.21, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Electro Scientific Industries had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $110.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 227.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Electro Scientific Industries will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Edward Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $90,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electro Scientific Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electro Scientific Industries by 723.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electro Scientific Industries

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems.

