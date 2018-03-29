Electrolux (ELUXY) and La-Z-Boy (LZB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Electrolux (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Electrolux alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Electrolux and La-Z-Boy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrolux 0 1 0 0 2.00 La-Z-Boy 0 2 1 0 2.33

La-Z-Boy has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.18%. Given La-Z-Boy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe La-Z-Boy is more favorable than Electrolux.

Dividends

Electrolux pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. La-Z-Boy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Electrolux pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. La-Z-Boy pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Electrolux shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Electrolux shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of La-Z-Boy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electrolux and La-Z-Boy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrolux $14.31 billion 12.75 $673.40 million $4.69 13.46 La-Z-Boy $1.52 billion 0.93 $85.92 million $1.53 19.58

Electrolux has higher revenue and earnings than La-Z-Boy. Electrolux is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La-Z-Boy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electrolux and La-Z-Boy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrolux 4.73% 33.29% 6.71% La-Z-Boy 4.74% 13.96% 9.53%

Risk and Volatility

Electrolux has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La-Z-Boy has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux provides household appliances and appliances for professional use. The Company offers designs and sustainable solutions, under brands including Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi and Frigidaire. The Company’s segments include Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Small Appliances and Professional Products. The Company’s business areas include kitchen, laundry, small appliances and home care and services. The Company’s Major Appliances and Small Appliances are producing appliances for the consumer market. Products within Major Appliances comprise of refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners and microwave ovens. Small appliances include vacuum cleaners and other small appliances. Professional Products consists of foodservice equipment and laundry solutions for professional users.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes and retails upholstery furniture products. The Company also imports, distributes and retails accessories and casegoods (wood) furniture products. The Company’s segments include the Upholstery segment, the Casegoods segment and the Retail segment. The Company is the producer of reclining chairs and manufacturer/distributor of residential furniture in the United States. The Company sells its products, primarily in the United States and Canada, as well as internationally, to furniture retailers and directly to consumers through stores that it owns and operates. The Company has a network of approximately 340 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and over 560 Comfort Studio locations. The Company owns approximately 120 of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The Company’s other brands include England, Kincaid, American Drew and Hammary.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.