Media headlines about Elizabeth Arden (NASDAQ:RDEN) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Elizabeth Arden earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.5528456325293 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Elizabeth Arden (NASDAQ:RDEN) traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,292. Elizabeth Arden has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Elizabeth Arden (RDEN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.27” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/elizabeth-arden-rden-receiving-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Elizabeth Arden Company Profile

Elizabeth Arden, Inc is a global beauty products company with a portfolio of fragrance, skin care and cosmetics brands. The Company’s segments include North America and International. The Company’s North America segment sells its portfolio of owned, licensed and distributed brands, including the Elizabeth Arden products, to retailers, mass retailers and distributors in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and also includes its direct to consumer business, which consists of its Elizabeth Arden branded retail outlet stores and its e-commerce business in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for Elizabeth Arden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elizabeth Arden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.