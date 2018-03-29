Elkfork Partners LLC Invests $881,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 36,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $3,777,442.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,507,211.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $1,124,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,934 shares of company stock worth $43,693,283 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) opened at $96.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $34,755.38, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.49%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/elkfork-partners-llc-invests-881000-in-te-connectivity-ltd-tel.html.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.