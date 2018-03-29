Elkfork Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,316 Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orange by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 216,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 50,415 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Orange by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,442 shares during the period. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE ORAN) opened at $16.99 on Thursday. Orange SA has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/elkfork-partners-llc-takes-position-in-orange-sa-oran-updated.html.

About Orange

Orange SA is a telecommunications operator. The Company also provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The Company’s segments include France, Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Central European countries, Africa and Middle East, Enterprise, and International Carriers & Shared Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.