KeyCorp Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ellie Mae (ELLI)

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Ellie Mae in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.91.

Shares of ELLI stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Ellie Mae has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $114.95. The firm has a market cap of $3,144.72, a P/E ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.63.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Ellie Mae will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian E. Brown sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $186,187.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,873.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $55,324.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,721,827.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,454 shares of company stock worth $7,998,309. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,989,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Ellie Mae by 26.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 242,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,935,000 after buying an additional 51,253 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ellie Mae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ellie Mae during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,834,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellie Mae by 378.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 151,347 shares during the period.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

