Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) Director Carl Buccellato Sells 5,666 Shares of Stock

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) Director Carl Buccellato sold 5,666 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $516,512.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $91.57. The stock had a trading volume of 84,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,599. The company has a market cap of $3,144.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.63. Ellie Mae Inc has a 52-week low of $79.71 and a 52-week high of $114.95.

Get Ellie Mae alerts:

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Ellie Mae had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Ellie Mae by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ellie Mae by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ellie Mae during the 4th quarter worth $261,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Ellie Mae in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Ellie Mae from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.91.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/ellie-mae-inc-elli-director-carl-buccellato-sells-5666-shares-of-stock.html.

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae, Inc is a provider of on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. Banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers use the Company’s Encompass mortgage management solution to originate and fund mortgages. The Company’s Encompass software is an enterprise solution that handles functions involved in running the business of originating mortgages, including customer relationship management; loan processing; underwriting; preparation of application, disclosure and closing documents; funding and closing the loan for the borrower; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements, and overall enterprise management.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellie Mae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellie Mae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.