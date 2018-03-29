EmberCoin (EMB) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

EmberCoin (CURRENCY:EMB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One EmberCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EmberCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. EmberCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of EmberCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EmberCoin alerts:

BritCoin (BRIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000570 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EmberCoin Profile

EMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X13 hashing algorithm. EmberCoin’s official website is www.embercoin.io. EmberCoin’s official Twitter account is @ember_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EmberCoin is /r/embercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EmberCoin

EmberCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to buy EmberCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmberCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EmberCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EmberCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmberCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.