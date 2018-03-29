Insider Selling: Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) Director John Harland Stewart sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $71,500.00.

Shares of Emblem Corp (EMC) traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 939,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,719. Emblem Corp has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $149.57, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 16.66.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp, formerly Saber Capital Corp., is a Canada-based producer and distributor of medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives licensed under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). The Company offers fully integrated services covering the full cannabis spectrum, from growing to selling, as well as educating and also creating new forms of cannabinoid-based medication in standardized dosages.

